Five people dead after multiple shootings over the weekend in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It was a violent weekend... Lawton police now investigating after five people were shot and killed.
Sunday around 2:00 a.m., a man was shot and killed outside of Lawton bar, The G Spot. When Lawton Police Officers arrived on scene they found Tahiba Willis laying on the ground with two gun shot wounds. Willis was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in critical condition. He died at the hospital around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.
Lawton Police are now asking the public for help in their investigation.
“If there is anybody who does have cameras, any businesses that want to come forth and give us information as far as what’s on their video, what’s on their camera, we really need that," said Sgt. Timothy Jenkins with the Lawton Police Department. "We encourage you to do that.”
The manager of The G Spot did not want to do an on-camera interview, however, the staff did post a statement on their Facebook page that said in part, “Our hearts go out to the victim and the family. We never want to see anyone get hurt, let alone lose their life... We check purses, bags, pockets, and wand with a metal detector in order to ensure our patrons are safe inside the club.”
This shooting came on the heels of three other shootings in Lawton.
In addition to the tragic shooting on the east side that claimed four lives, another happened early Saturday morning just after midnight near 67th and Gore at an apartment complex. A woman was hospitalized after being shot through the leg. She was treated and released.
Hours later on Saturday there was a drive-by shooting in that same area, however, this time no one was injured. Lawton Police do not know if the two shootings are related.
Sgt. Jenkins said these tragic events affect Lawton as a whole.
“It doesn’t just affect the people that are involved. It affects people who live in that area," said Sgt. Jenkins. "People who are residents of Lawton that care about our community and are concerned, we definitely advise you to call. Think about the welfare of the people in Lawton. Think about that victim’s family. Give us the information. Give us a call, that way we can try to bring them the closure, but also take care of home and take care of our community that we live in.”
Sgt. Jenkins encourages you to call with any information on any of these cases. You can call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO, or download the 355-INFO app to submit a tip anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
