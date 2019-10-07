Officials address Central Middle School threat

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A student is in custody after they threatened to blow up Central Middle School. A message on Instagram sent from a kid saying they planned to blow up the school and quote "kill everybody" sent LPS police and the FBI into an overnight investigation. LPS’ Police Chief, David Hornbeck, said the student was sitting in class Monday morning when they pulled them out and questioned them. They confessed to sending the message.
"It was kind of a slow process because multiple accounts were created by this person," Chief Hornbeck said.
While LPS police and the FBI were investigating the threat, Central Middle School's Principal, Blake Thomas, said they tried to make school seem as normal as possible for students.
"LPS worked with us to send extra security over to the building so that we were just making sure that everybody felt safe,” Thomas said. “Parents know that we're going to do everything possible to make sure that we have a great day and make sure that kids are safe."
One step to ensure safety is having students walk through a metal detector and have their bags checked.
Around noon, authorities were able to figure out who sent the threat and get a confession. They said the parent of the student who first reported the threat had a big hand in the success of this case.
"It was very instrumental,” Chief Hornbeck said. “The information that she gave me, lead me to where we needed to go with the investigation.”
"I really appreciate students talking to their parents, parents letting us know, and open communication so that we can keep all students safe," Thomas said.
This isn't the first threat the district has gotten this school year. Chief Hornbeck has a message for parents and students.
"We're going to take every threat serious at Lawton Public Schools,” Chief Hornbeck said. “We're not going to tolerate any threat, whether it's a joke or not."
Since the student is a minor, LPS officials said they recommend charges to be filed on the student and submits the charges to the Comanche County Juvenile Bureau for consideration. The Bureau determines the charges.
Around 40% of the students who go here were absent. Thomas said they’re working to see if they can make this an excused absence.
