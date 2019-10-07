Officials address Central Middle School threat

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A student is in custody after they threatened to blow up Central Middle School. A message on Instagram sent from a kid saying they planned to blow up the school and quote "kill everybody" sent LPS police and the FBI into an overnight investigation. LPS’ Police Chief, David Hornbeck, said the student was sitting in class Monday morning when they pulled them out and questioned them. They confessed to sending the message.