Spirit of Survival: Why You Participated
Dozens of Spirit of Survival participants took time to tell us why they walk!
October 7, 2019 at 4:54 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 4:54 PM

At this year’s Spirit of Survival run and walk which benefited the programs at Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma, 7 News began a new project: video documentation of why people participated. We asked people to tell us what their inspiration was for being involved. Click on the videos to hear their stories.

Group 1 (Click to watch video)

Kathy Timberlake

Anthony Gonzales

Matthew Gonzales

Mason Thornton

Ben Jones

Kaye Eccles

Michael Balderas

-----------------------------------------------------

GROUP 2

Landon Ellis

Carol Gardner

Michael McGill

Latonya Mclaughlin

Julie Bridges

Janet Dixon

Ginger Hardin

-----------------------------------------------------

GROUP 3

Donna Wright

Cindy Turner

Hunter Carr

Michael Gates

Lisa Amador

Samantha Bartling

Denise Ryan

--------------------------------------------------

GROUP 4

Jill Huibreytse

Tina Camacho

Jamie Laughy

Courtney Boggs

Trevel Crawford

Remona Williams & Son

Kendra Toth

--------------------------------------------

GROUP 5

Monica Butler

Bekah Fountain

Raysean Pyles

Terrry & Suzan Martinez

Jude Pennington

Archer McPhaul

Angel Hone

Anna Calderan

------------------------------------------

GROUP 6

Debra Tamaalevea

Judy Chapman

Bradley Harkness

Herb Heavin

Barbie Trusty

Billie Allbritton & Sabrina Fiock

Tony Washington

Lincoln Stafford

Makayla Minte

