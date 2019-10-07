Spirit of Survival: Why You Participated

At this year’s Spirit of Survival run and walk which benefited the programs at Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma, 7 News began a new project: video documentation of why people participated. We asked people to tell us what their inspiration was for being involved. Click on the videos to hear their stories.
Kathy Timberlake
Anthony Gonzales
Matthew Gonzales
Mason Thornton
Ben Jones
Kaye Eccles
Michael Balderas
Landon Ellis
Carol Gardner
Michael McGill
Latonya Mclaughlin
Julie Bridges
Janet Dixon
Ginger Hardin
Donna Wright
Cindy Turner
Hunter Carr
Michael Gates
Lisa Amador
Samantha Bartling
Denise Ryan
Jill Huibreytse
Tina Camacho
Jamie Laughy
Courtney Boggs
Trevel Crawford
Remona Williams & Son
Kendra Toth
Monica Butler
Bekah Fountain
Raysean Pyles
Terrry & Suzan Martinez
Jude Pennington
Archer McPhaul
Angel Hone
Anna Calderan
Debra Tamaalevea
Judy Chapman
Bradley Harkness
Herb Heavin
Barbie Trusty
Billie Allbritton & Sabrina Fiock
Tony Washington
Lincoln Stafford
Makayla Minte
