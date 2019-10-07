Spirit of Survival’s first ever ‘Kids Marathon Bubble Run’

“My family is here for the Spirit of Survival," said Susan Shaw, a SOS participant. "There’s three generations walking today. My grandmother and mother died of cancer. So, this has a lot of meaning for us and it’s just been wonderful. So, hopefully we’ll be able to do it for many years to come. My kids are having a great time walking, playing in bubbles and enjoying the camaraderie. So, it’s been a great day.”