Spirit of Survival’s first ever ‘Kids Marathon Bubble Run’

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - On Sunday Spirit of Survival held the first ever Kids Marathon Bubble Run!
It featured bubble machines, a bubble cannon and a giant play area filled with bubbles at the finish line.
Kids logged their first 25 miles of walking and or running on their Kids’ Marathon log sheet. Then on Sunday, they ran their last 1.2 miles to complete their marathon journey.
This event is a perfect opportunity for parents and children to spend quality time together while doing something that is fun, healthy and helps others.
“My family is here for the Spirit of Survival," said Susan Shaw, a SOS participant. "There’s three generations walking today. My grandmother and mother died of cancer. So, this has a lot of meaning for us and it’s just been wonderful. So, hopefully we’ll be able to do it for many years to come. My kids are having a great time walking, playing in bubbles and enjoying the camaraderie. So, it’s been a great day.”
The KSWO TV School Challenge offers cash grants to the schools with the highest percentage of student participation. The winners of the 2019 Spirit of Survival KSWO School Challenge are:
Large School Division: Woodland Hills Elementary
Medium School Division: Crosby Park Elementary
Small School Division: Altus Christian Academy
The winning schools will be presented a check for $1,000 during a tour of the KSWO studio. Congratulations to this year’s winners!
