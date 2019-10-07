Spirit of Survival’s Spirit Walk

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Just a couple of hours after the Spirit of Survival races was the Spirit of Survival Spirit Walk!
Families and friends took a short lap through Elmer Thomas Park at their own pace, in honor of those affected by cancer.
For support group, LifeMatters, the walk is especially meaningful, as each member is a cancer survivor.
“It’s wonderful for us to be here as a group, but it is more than wonderful to see the support of the community," said Maria Shaham, a member of LifeMatters Support Group. “People that don’t even know us, but they are here telling us we care about you and we’re so glad that you made it. You made it one more year. So this is why we keep coming and continue to come here.”
LifeMatters invites anyone who is a cancer survivor to join their support group. They meet every Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the cancer center.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.