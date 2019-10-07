UPDATE: Authorities discover source of CMS threat, student arrested

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Authorities are releasing more information about a threat made towards Central Middle School on Sunday evening.
According to LPS officials, the threat was made over social media and said the student was going to “kill everybody.”
The LPS Police Department brought in the FBI and Lawton Police Department to assist in their investigation. Officials were able to determine who the student was that made the threat and on Monday morning, that student was pulled from class.
Investigators questioned the student and received a confession. The student was then taken to juvenile detention.
School officials say 40-percent of the school did not come to class on Monday after news of the threat was released.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the legitimacy of the threat.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.