UPDATE: Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Highway 7

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man has died from the injuries he sustained after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 7 Sunday night.
The victim has been identified as Sinclair Stephens, 29, of Lawton.
Stephens was hit near the intersection of SE 120th and Highway 7 around 8 p.m. on Sunday evening.
Survival Flight was called to the scene along with crews from Kirk’s EMS, Cox’s Store and Valley View Fire Department. Stephens was flown to OU Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Six people were in the SUV which hit Stephens, including four children. No one in the SUV was injured.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.