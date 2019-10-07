UPDATE: Victim identified after being shot and killed outside bar on Sunday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The identity of a victim who was shot at a local bar on Sunday morning has been released by the Lawton Police Department.
According to a media report, officer were called to the G Spot Bar near 17th and Cache Road after receiving reports of gun shots inside the bar. When officers arrived they found a victim laying on the ground in the parking lot. The victim was taken to the hospital where they died later in the morning.
The victim has been identified as Tahiba Willis.
Lawton police say there were no suspects and no witnesses who saw the shooting at the scene.
They are asking the public to contact Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO if you have any information about this shooting.
