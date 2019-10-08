FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a powerful cold front will sweep through Texoma on Thursday.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thursday into Friday morning are First Alert Weather Days as a strong cold front moves through Texoma.
Increasing clouds tonight ahead of a fast-moving storm system. A few showers are possible by early tomorrow morning. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Partly cloudy tomorrow with showers in the morning, then a chance of scattered storms in the evening. A few storms may be severe with large hail and damaging winds. The best chance of storms is expected to be west of I-44. Highs in the low to mid 80s with gusty south winds.
On Thursday, a strong cold front will move through during the afternoon and scattered severe storms will be possible. Main threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail. Winds will shift to the north and temperatures will fall quickly from the 70s and 80s into the 50s to 60s by the evening. Scattered showers & storms will continue into Thursday night then end after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the 40s by Friday morning but it will feel like the 20s to 30s thanks to gusty north winds. Expect sunshine and highs only in the upper 50s Friday afternoon.
By the weekend, it will be nice with sunshine, highs in the 60s Saturday and 70s on Sunday. Another front may move towards Texoma by early to mid next week.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
