FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a powerful cold front will sweep through Texoma on Thursday.

On Thursday, a strong cold front will move through during the afternoon and scattered severe storms will be possible. Main threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail. Winds will shift to the north and temperatures will fall quickly from the 70s and 80s into the 50s to 60s by the evening. Scattered showers & storms will continue into Thursday night then end after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the 40s by Friday morning but it will feel like the 20s to 30s thanks to gusty north winds. Expect sunshine and highs only in the upper 50s Friday afternoon.