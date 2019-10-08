LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It is another chilly start to the day with most places into the low to mid 40s. Make sure you grab that jacket before you head out the door. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s under sunny skies. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20mph.
During the overnight tonight a few showers and storms will develop in the Texas Panhandle and move eastward. This will bring rain and storm chances for western and central Texoma tomorrow morning. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side primarily for a wind and hail threat. Those will clear by 8AM tomorrow.
Tomorrow afternoon will be mostly sunny with high temperatures reaching the mid 80s. Winds will be strong tomorrow afternoon out of the south at 15-25mph with gusts up to 35mph.
Thursday temperatures will warm up into the mid 80s before a very strong cold front moves in during the late afternoon and early evening. This cold front will be strong winds out of the north at 15-30mph with gusts up to 40mph. A line of showers and storms look to develop along I-44 and move east. A few of those storms could be on the strong to severe side, as there is a slight (level 2) severe threat issued. The main threats will be gusty winds and large hail. The tornado threat isn’t 0, but still remains very low.
High temperatures Friday will drop all the way into the low 60s. Quiet weather will stick with us into the weekend with high temperatures in the mid 60s Saturday, and mid 70s Sunday.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.