Thursday temperatures will warm up into the mid 80s before a very strong cold front moves in during the late afternoon and early evening. This cold front will be strong winds out of the north at 15-30mph with gusts up to 40mph. A line of showers and storms look to develop along I-44 and move east. A few of those storms could be on the strong to severe side, as there is a slight (level 2) severe threat issued. The main threats will be gusty winds and large hail. The tornado threat isn’t 0, but still remains very low.