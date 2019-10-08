Fort Sill staff sergeant trains for ultramarathon

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - A staff sergeant and boxer from Fort Sill is preparing to run a more than 100-mile ultramarathon in Oklahoma City.
He says he wants to encourage and inspire other soldiers, and he’s already getting great feedback from them.
“I’ve been receiving so many messages in my inbox that they’re inspired and so motivated to do better. That’s the trending message that I’ve received from a lot of people," said Staff Sergeant Corey Gulley, 434 HHH Field Artillery Brigade.
He says as part of the ultramarathon, he plans to run more than 100 miles during a 24-hour period, and plans to get at least five miles an hour under his belt.
To do so, he's been training non-stop and says he'll have to consume at least 100 calories an hour while he's doing it.
While this ultramarathon will not be competitive, Gulley says he doesn’t see it that way.
"I"m competing against me. So when I look at myself in the mirror every day, I have to tell myself I’m not going to stop no matter what, no matter the pay, no matter the suffering," said Gulley.
In preparation, he recently ran from from Wichita Falls to Lawton.
Gulley has two Purple Hearts and has also spent time boxing, appearing on ESPN and HBO.
That ultramarathon will take place a week from Saturday in Oklahoma City.
