Gov. Stitt coming to Lawton to meet with residents

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma's governor along with his cabinet members will be visiting Lawton at the end of October.
Governor Kevin Stitt announced Lawton would be their next stop on October 24 at Lawton City Hall.
Stitt and his cabinet are touring the state and meeting with residents to share the progress his administration has made along with hearing from citizens about what they want to see the state government address.
The meeting will take place at 11:30 a.m. inside city hall. Admission is free and open to the public.
You can RSVP for the event by following this link to the events Facebook page.
