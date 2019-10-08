Lawton Fire Marshal closes Haunted House down after learning about it’s existence

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Fire Marshals shut down a haunted house after learning it was located in a residential area.
Now, the owner wants his visitors to know he’s not giving up on creating a fun Halloween attraction for locals.
When Rollin Robinson bought property on SW Fleming Avenue, he said when Halloween rolled around, he didn’t like how quiet it was on his street.
“Every Halloween, we had no trick or treaters, and I’m not used to that. I thought what can I do to bring some down,” said Rollin Robinson.
That's when the Doolittle Haunted House was born. Robinson and his son spent the summer turning an abandoned building on a property he just purchased into a attraction for families... all for free.
“I had a two dollar donation, but if people came by and didn’t have the money I never turned them away, we were having fun. The minute people left the exit, they were laughing, and telling me they had never had so much fun,” said Robinson.
The Haunted House was entering it's third year of operation, but this was the first time Lawton Fire Marshal's heard about the attraction.
Lawton Fire Marshal Mark Mitchell said these types of buildings require specific permits, and safety items the building was lacking.
“Because it’s a residential area, the city would be unable to issue a permit for that use. If it were a commercial property of any size, it would require a fire alarm, smoke detection system, and a fire sprinkler system,” said Lawton Fire Marshal Mark Mitchell.
Mitchell said those are vital for haunted houses, because of what they are typically designed to do.
“Typically have loud noises, or music, or things designed to scare or confuse people. They make it difficult to see where you are at, if there was a emergency, so these things are taken seriously from a life safety standpoint,” said Mitchell.
Robinson said even though the haunted house is closed for the season, he still plans on the theme sticking around, decorations, music and all.
“Come out and drive by, and take a look. Stay as long as you want. The sights and sounds of Halloween are still here, they just moved outdoors," said Robinson.
Robinson said he’s hopeful this isn’t it for the Doolittle Haunted House, as he and his son are actively searching for a commercial property they could rent or purchase so they can open the attraction back up properly.
If you want to drive by and check out Robinson’s property, head on over to 611 SW Doolittle.
