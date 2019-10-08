Lawton man convicted of murder now charged with child pornography

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man, just convicted of murder on Friday, is now charged with possession of child pornography.
Police say the crime dates back to February of last year when they were called to investigate Heather Harris' death.
Detectives confiscated her husband, Brandon Harris', cell phone and later got a warrant to search it. They reportedly found multiple sexually explicit photos of underage girls.
It's not clear why the case was not filed earlier.
On Friday, jurors found Brandon Harris guilty of second degree murder. They recommended he serve life in prison for that crime and also for drugs.
His formal sentencing in that case is set for December 3rd.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.