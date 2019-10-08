Lawton woman charged for shooting boyfriend’s cellphone, pointing gun at him

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton woman is charged with shooting her boyfriend’s cell phone and then pointing the gun at him.
Police say around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, they went to a home near Northwest Floyd and Northwest 45th Street and talked to the man, who said 24-year-old Angel Phillips came into his bedroom while he was sleeping, and started arguing with him.
He said she left the room for a moment, returning with a 9 millimeter pistol and shot his cell phone that was next to him.
He said she then pointed the gun at him.
Officers arrested Phillips at a home nearby.
She’s facing a felony charge for pointing the gun at him and a misdemeanor charge for reckless conduct with a firearm.
Phillips has since bonded out.
