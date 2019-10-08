Officers discuss emotional aftermath following weekend shooting

"The family goes through a tragic event; we try our best to be there for them and comfort them,” Sgt. Jenkins said. “We also go through that same tragic event. I may not have any ties to that person or to that family, but at the same time, this is my community that I serve. These are the people that I put my all in to look out for. That's why I chose to be in Lawton. That's why I chose to work in Lawton. Same thing for first responders. We want everyone in our community to be safe."