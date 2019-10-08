Testimony begins in Issac Hill murder trial

In cross-examination, defense attorney John Zelbst focused on inconsistencies between what the partygoers told the police and what they said in court. He pointed out that none of the witnesses ever told any police officers about the “do you trust me” game. He also asked each witness that, if they had seen this game played or had been a part of it, why they continued to go back to Hill’s house for parties. The witnesses testified that they did not feel the game was dangerous.