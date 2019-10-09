City of Elgin issues voluntary boil order

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Elgin is issuing a “voluntary” boil order based or recommendations from DEQ.
That will be in effect until Friday.
Wednesday morning, utility crews accidentally cut an 8-inch line at 4th and J Streets. The line was reared, but water towers were shut down and some areas were without water.
Water in Elgin is back up, but residents are asked to conserve water while the tanks are being filled back up. Mayor Larry Thoma says water pressure will remain low until then.
The city says they have no reason to believe the water is unsafe at this time but DEQ recommends based on line being opened. We are continuing to treat our water without interruption.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.