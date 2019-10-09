Comanche County Health Department reports no confirmed case of mumps in SWOK despite scare

FLETCHER, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Health Department regional director said there are no confirmed cases of mumps in the county. Her response comes after a post on social media from Fletcher Elementary School that stated a student had contracted the viral infection.
Two posts were made Tuesday night by the Fletcher Elementary Wildcats Facebook page to notify parents about what school officials called a confirmed mumps case at the school.
“We had a parent come in after school yesterday and informed us that her child had been diagnosed with the mumps,” said Sandra Butler, Fletcher Elementary School Principal. “So I have a Facebook for the school and I let parents know that as quickly as possible yesterday.”
Those posts caused concern for parents of not only Fletcher Public Schools students, but parents across southwest Oklahoma.
However, the Comanche County Health Department’s regional director, Brandie Combs, said there are no confirmed cases of mumps in Comanche County.
“So, what we have now is social media going wild thinking that there’s a confirmed mumps case in Fletcher School, when there is not, and the fact that the health department isn’t responding appropriately, because there is not anything to respond to,” said Combs.
Combs said the health department is always notified when any reportable disease, including mumps, comes back positive from a doctor’s office.
“We immediately begin an investigation and we immediately make sure that anyone who is at risk of exposure is contacted. We immediately start talking to the positive case about contacts and things like that,” said Combs. “We have no confirmed cases of mumps in the six county area in southwest Oklahoma.”
7News reached out to the Fletcher Elementary School Principal again Wednesday afternoon. Butler said they still believe one of their students has a confirmed case, despite the health department saying otherwise.
Both of those posts have since been removed from the Fletcher Elementary Wildcats Facebook page.
