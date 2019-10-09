Congressman Tom Cole comments on impeachment efforts, Syria

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’re hearing from Oklahoma Representative Tom Cole on some of the biggest issues out of Washington.
Cole is using the two week congressional break to tour through the district. He’s meeting with constituents to keep them up to date on what’s happening at Capitol Hill.
Tuesday night he spoke at the Comanche County Farm Bureau’s annual meeting.
We asked him about the decision to pull troops from Syria, and he said that while he normally agrees with the president, this decision has him concerned.
“I think the number of troops we had there was comparatively low, I think they’re providing a source of stability there. I do worry about ISIS coming back, able to re-establish itself. And finally, we’ve got some pretty important allies in that area, the Kurds that have fought with us. The withdrawal of American troops makes them very very vulnerable to Turkish intervention, there’s a longstanding conflict between the Kurds and the Turks, so on that one I wish the president would reconsider," said Cole.
Cole also spoke to us about the ongoing Impeachment inquiry. He said that while he doesn’t believe the President will be removed in the Senate, he is upset about the divisive, distracting nature of the inquiry.
“I would hope folks urge us to focus on things that we know we can accomplish, and we can work together. I don’t think there’s any greater priority than defense and the regular order and operation of the government -- so if we can get those things done, we can get a couple of trade deals done before the end of the year, that would be productive. I just hope the impeachment thing doesn’t derail it," Cole said.
As a part of his trip through southwest Oklahoma, Cole also visited Waurika and Duncan.
And Senator Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma is also expressing his concerns over the troop withdrawal. In a statement, he stressed the importance of a lasting defeat of ISIS.
He said in part, "I agree that we cannot engage in unending conflict, but steps must be taken to prevent a security vacuum in northeastern Syria that would benefit terrorists, Putin, and Iran, and harm our national security interests. "
Inhofe says he hopes to speak with the President about the matter.
