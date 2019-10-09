FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a round of severe storms this evening then a strong cold front arrives tomorrow afternoon.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After a quick-moving line of storms moves through this evening, all attention will be on tomorrow’s cold front.
Mostly cloudy this evening with a chance of storms between 6pm-10pm. Storms will develop in far western Texoma then quickly move east, bringing threats of damaging wind gusts and large hail. Storms should end by 11pm. Overnight lows will be mild in the upper 60s.
Mostly cloudy tomorrow with temperatures quickly warming up into the 80s ahead of the cold front. The cold front is expected to arrive between 12pm and 5pm from northwest to southeast. Along the front, scattered severe storms will be possible with main threats of large hail and damaging winds. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 60s and 50s tomorrow evening thanks to gusty north winds. Scattered showers and storms will be possible through tomorrow night, ending very early Friday morning.
Strong north winds will continue into the first part of Friday, resulting in wind chills in the 20s to 30s. Highs in the upper 50s with afternoon sunshine. The weekend looks great under sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s Saturday and mid to upper 70s on Sunday. Another front is expected to arrive around Tuesday of next week but it will not be as strong as tomorrow’s cold front.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.