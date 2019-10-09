FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a round of severe storms this evening then a strong cold front arrives tomorrow afternoon.

Mostly cloudy tomorrow with temperatures quickly warming up into the 80s ahead of the cold front. The cold front is expected to arrive between 12pm and 5pm from northwest to southeast. Along the front, scattered severe storms will be possible with main threats of large hail and damaging winds. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 60s and 50s tomorrow evening thanks to gusty north winds. Scattered showers and storms will be possible through tomorrow night, ending very early Friday morning.