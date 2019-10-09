LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma. We are tracking a few light to moderate showers and storms in Texoma this morning. These will stick with us through 9AM. We will catch a few dry hours late this morning through most of the afternoon before more storms develop this evening. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side primarily for wind and hail, but there does remain a very low tornado threat. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Tomorrow a very strong cold front will move into Texoma by the early to mid afternoon. This cold front will bring a drastic drop in temperatures and a line of storms, which could be on the strong to severe side. This is the reason for making tomorrow through early Friday morning a First Alert Weather Day. The main threats associated with those storms will be large hail and damaging winds, there is also a very low threat for tornadoes. Showers and storms look to clear during the late evening Thursday or early morning Friday. Friday morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with feel like temperature 10-15 degrees cooler. This will make for very cold conditions all throughout Texoma. High temperatures Friday afternoon will only be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Saturday and Sunday will be two beautiful afternoons with lots of sunshine. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will be in the mid 60s and Sunday the mid to upper 70s. Next week temperatures will be quick to rebound with highs in the mid 80s. Tuesday morning another little cool down will move into Texoma dropping temperatures into the upper 70s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.