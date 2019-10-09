Tomorrow a very strong cold front will move into Texoma by the early to mid afternoon. This cold front will bring a drastic drop in temperatures and a line of storms, which could be on the strong to severe side. This is the reason for making tomorrow through early Friday morning a First Alert Weather Day. The main threats associated with those storms will be large hail and damaging winds, there is also a very low threat for tornadoes. Showers and storms look to clear during the late evening Thursday or early morning Friday. Friday morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with feel like temperature 10-15 degrees cooler. This will make for very cold conditions all throughout Texoma. High temperatures Friday afternoon will only be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.