Jackson Co. Health Department gives drive-thru flu shots

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - A drive-thru flu clinic that wrapped up in Altus Tuesday will be available Wednesday to people in Elk City.
The clinic, at the Jackson County Expo Center, lasted from 1 to 5.
People 19 years old or younger could go inside and get a flu shot for free while anyone older could just drive up to get one.
Officials with Tuesday’s clinic say it’s important to get your shot ahead of flu season.
“It’s very important to get the flu shot. it will minimize the effects of the flu. It’s very important to get vaccinated now," said April Collom, public information officer.
Flu shots are recommended for everyone 6 months of age or older.
If you weren’t able to make it out Tuesday, contact the Health Department beginning Thursday at (580) 482-7308 to set up an appointment.
