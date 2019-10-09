Lawton mayor signs White Cane Safety Day proclamation

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Tuesday night at the city council meeting, Mayor Booker signed a proclamation declaring October 15 as White Cane Safety Day.
“Both a symbol of independence and a symbol impacting technology that enables Oklahoma residents with visual disabilities to participate more fully in the social and economic of our city. It’s signed Stan Booker, and I’m going to present this to you guys," said Mayor Booker.
Represented there Tuesday night was the Lawton Noon Lions Club and the Lawton Council of the Blind.
The white cane is the universally recognized symbol of blindness and brings awareness to the safety of the visually impaired.
To recognize the day the Lawton Council of the Blind will be at the Country Mart at 67th and Cache this Saturday from 8:00 to 1:00.
