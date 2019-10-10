First Alert Forecast: Strong cold front knocking on the door of Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Thursday Texoma! The rest of today & tomorrow are First Alert Weather Days with some significant changes in the forecast. The cold front has begun to move northwest to southeast dropping temperatures into the upper 50s & lower 60s. Meanwhile, the front as of writing this, is stationed just south of Munday and Archer City TX. Those off in our most southern counties are still in the mid and upper 80s.
Through the rest of this evening and heading into the overnight, strong winds will build out of the north at 20 to 30mph dropping our temperatures into the upper 30s and lower to mid 40s. Feel like temperatures tomorrow morning will be ranging from the 20s to the 30s. Expect dry weather all Friday with highs topping out in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
We’re trending dry for the weekend with plenty of sunshine!! Sunny skies both Saturday & Sunday! It’ll be feeling like Fall for sure with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday.
The sunshine continues for Monday with highs climbing into the mid 80s. Partly cloudy skies on tap for Tuesday with highs nearing 80°. Another front is expected to pass through Texoma late Tuesday into Wednesday with highs back into the lower 70s.
Bundle up!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
