LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma. Today and tomorrow morning are First Alert Weather Days as some significant weather moves into our area. A strong cold front will move into Texoma later this morning and move southeast through the afternoon and evening. This will develop a few showers and storms in far eastern Texoma. A few of those storms could be on the strong to severe side for large hail and damaging wind. There is a low tornado threat as well in our far eastern counties, but the higher potential of that will remain east of I-35. We should see showers and storms clear by 2AM. High temperatures this afternoon will range from the mid to upper 70s in our northwestern counties to the upper 80s and lower 90s in our southeastern counties.