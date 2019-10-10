LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma. Today and tomorrow morning are First Alert Weather Days as some significant weather moves into our area. A strong cold front will move into Texoma later this morning and move southeast through the afternoon and evening. This will develop a few showers and storms in far eastern Texoma. A few of those storms could be on the strong to severe side for large hail and damaging wind. There is a low tornado threat as well in our far eastern counties, but the higher potential of that will remain east of I-35. We should see showers and storms clear by 2AM. High temperatures this afternoon will range from the mid to upper 70s in our northwestern counties to the upper 80s and lower 90s in our southeastern counties.
During the overnight as strong winds out of the north build in cooler air, temperatures will begin to drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Feel like temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s tomorrow morning. Tomorrow afternoon high temperatures will top in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Expect dry weather throughout your Friday.
Saturday and Sunday will be nice and cool with fall like temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and then mid to upper 70s. Lots of sunshine is expected this weekend as well, so make sure to get out and enjoy the weather.
Monday and Tuesday temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s. Later Tuesday evening another little cool down will move into Texoma. This cool down will drop temperatures into the lower 70s Wednesday.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
