Governor Kevin Stitt visits Goodyear Plant, meets with city leaders

Governor Kevin Stitt visits Goodyear Plant, meets with city leaders
October 9, 2019 at 11:00 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 11:00 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Governor Kevin Stitt was in Lawton Wednesday and made a surprise visit to the Goodyear Plant.

The governor learned about the tire production process and met with workers. After a brief orientation, he was given a full tour.

Goodyear officials say he was highly complimentary of the plant, telling them they had a “very impressive operation.”

Goodyear says this was the Governor’s first visit to the plant, which he specifically mentioned during his inaugural address in January.

A spokesperson for Governor Stitt did not return our request for information about Wednesday’s visit, and did not make him available for an interview after a meeting with city leaders at the Lawton Country Club.

Governor Stitt will return to Lawton as a part of his Top Ten Cabinet tour on October 24th.

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.