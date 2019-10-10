Governor Kevin Stitt visits Goodyear Plant, meets with city leaders

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Governor Kevin Stitt was in Lawton Wednesday and made a surprise visit to the Goodyear Plant.
The governor learned about the tire production process and met with workers. After a brief orientation, he was given a full tour.
Goodyear officials say he was highly complimentary of the plant, telling them they had a “very impressive operation.”
Goodyear says this was the Governor’s first visit to the plant, which he specifically mentioned during his inaugural address in January.
A spokesperson for Governor Stitt did not return our request for information about Wednesday’s visit, and did not make him available for an interview after a meeting with city leaders at the Lawton Country Club.
Governor Stitt will return to Lawton as a part of his Top Ten Cabinet tour on October 24th.
