Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry holding snack drive for Lawton students

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry in Lawton is holding a drive to get snacks to local kids.
They’re holding a challenge until October 15th, and are asking people to bring snacks that will be donated to after-school programs and food pantries at Lawton Public Schools.
They ask that any snacks be individually wrapped and say that anyone who donates will have their name drawn to win tickets to a Thunder game.
“There are so many kids that don’t have snacks, and they go through the day hungry until they get something to eat. It’s really important for our community and for Lawton Public Schools," says Adrienne Davis with Hungry Hearts.
You can drop off those snacks at Good Vibes Nutrition, Leo & Ken's Restaurant, Five Star Nutrition or the Bent Fork Catering until the 15th.
Davis says they will continue to take donations even after the challenge is done.
Hungry Hearts also gives out free meals Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 in the morning to 12:30 at First Christian Church on Southwest D Avenue.
