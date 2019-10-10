Lawton gym shares kind words with drivers for National Stop Bullying Day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - You may have noticed a group of people at the corner of Cache and Sheridan Road in Lawton Wednesday night spreading awareness about National Stop Bullying Day.
Dreadnought Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu hosted the get together and invited the community out to share some kind words with drivers.
Maggie Allen, the owner of the gym, says they have kids from all walks of life come in, and this was a good chance for them to share their stories.
“Most understand bullying. They’re all for it. It’s a lot of fun for them, voicing their opinion and sharing their stories to share,” says Allen.
The anti-bullying signs will now be put up in Eisenhower Middle School to remind students how to treat one another.
Allen says they hope to host more of these across Lawton.
