Lawton homeless shelter looking for volunteers

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A local homeless shelter is looking for volunteers to help them with daily tasks.
One employee at C. Carter Crane in Lawton said at times they get overwhelmed and could always use extra help.
Volunteers would be able to work in the office, help with donations, assist clients, help upkeep the facility, and with fundraising efforts.
She said they will be able to accommodate anyone who comes to help.
“Them taking those tasks away from us allows us to do other work like case management, or to set up and work on fundraisers and stuff like that, other areas that need help in the shelter that sometimes if we’re sorting donations we can’t be in two places at once, so that’s how they really help," said Jennifer Hough.
She said this is also a way people can get volunteer hours. Anyone interested in helping can call (580) 248-0936.
