Republic Paperboard explains what the proposed TIF district means for their future in Lawton.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After Lawton City Council approved the next step for a new Tax Increment Financing or TIF district, Republic Paper is explaining what it could do for them.
This new TIF district is designed to incentivize Republic to continue with a planned 95 million dollar expansion.
Republic’s president said the expansion is not for additional property, but rather technology he said has never been used before.
Republic President Ray Howard said he commissioned a study to determine how much longer they could continue their normal process, based on diminishing white fiber, and he said it was alarming what the study showed.
“By 2025 we will be using 75 percent of the white fiber not only in the US, but in Canada and Mexico. Obviously we can’t use all of that,” said Ray Howard.
Now, this 95 million technology expansion will be used to completely change the way they create white paper.
“We are actually going to be putting a clay based coating versus white fiber on top of a brown sheet. It’s still recycled sheet, and only a small portion will be white. It’s basically painting the sheet,” said Howard.
For them to stick around Lawton, and commit to this expansion, Howard said an incentive is necessary, and that’s where the proposed TIF district comes in.
“It allows business to expand, while their property tax remain base. They aren’t taxed on increases, so that allows them to use additional funds,” said LEDC Board Member Paul Ellwanger.
“It’s not really going to drive more money into republic. It’s really having the ability to stay here long term, because without this, we would eventually run out of raw material. This will allow us to add 20 additional jobs, and keep the 140 jobs we have today,” said Howard.
Mayor Stan Booker said this will impact more businesses than just Republic, it will provide growth opportunities for the entire industrial park, and businesses inside the TIF district.
“What we are trying to do is meet the infrastructure requirements to have a viable industrial park now we know we don’t have because companies have walked away. We can not get the infrastructure, or the incentives but for the TIF," said Mayor Stan Booker.
Howard says Republic wants to have the new technology in place by April of next year, so he’s hopeful the committees in each taxing entity are in favor of the TIF district proposal.
