State of Fort Sill Luncheon highlights Lawton Fort Sill partnership

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’re learning about the latest updates, trends and new initiatives taking place at Fort Sill.
The State of Fort Sill Luncheon allows members of the community to hear from the Commanding General of Fort Sill as he addresses new updates for the post.
It is an annual event hosted by the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
“The relationship between Lawton and Fort Sill is truly amazing,” said Mayor Stan Booker, City of Lawton.
That was the theme of Thursday’s State of Fort Sill address.
The Commanding General of Fort Sill and the Mayor of Lawton and the spoke to an audience of over 100 city and military officials and leaders about strengthening the connection between the city and the installation.
“It really is a true partnership,” said Major General Wilson Shoffner, Commanding General of Fort Sill.
“That time is now for us to act, to support and help build business that will support Fort Sill,” said Mayor Booker.
Major General Shoffner’s address also highlighted the need to enhance recruitment.
“That’s what we need your help with... every opportunity, helping get the word out there about the opportunities for our young men and women,” said Major General Shoffner.
He then went on to discuss military spouse employment and the need for healthcare providers.
“I talked about the help we need with recruiting, we definitely need help in being able to hire those health care providers to provide that care locally so somebody doesn’t have to go Dallas or Oklahoma City for something that could be provided locally,” said Major General Shoffner.
“Listen to the ways that we can support Fort Sill," said Mayor Booker.
“Finding more ways to be effective in getting opportunities out there," said Major General Shoffner.
"Including ways that we can find opportunities for military spouses while they’re here,” said Mayor Booker.
"Let me close by saying just this, I’m proud to be from Oklahoma and I’m proud to be from Lawton,” said Major General Shoffner.
