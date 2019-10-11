Annual community baby shower aims to reduce infant mortality

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) -Vendors and volunteers still have time to participate in the 6th annual Community Baby Shower.
This is video from a previous year.
The event is for expecting mothers, new parents, and caretakers of children age two and younger.
They will learn about healthy pregnancy, child and infant nutrition, safe sleep, physical activity, breastfeeding education, community resources, and much more.
One organizer said this event is held to help reduce infant mortality in Comanche County.
“So that is our whole goal is to get these babies to reach their first birthday as well as beyond, so we’re holding this to try and get everybody the access to education and access to providers they may not have access to normally, and for them to find out what kind of programs are out there to help their children, pregnancies grow and be healthy all the way through," said Kayla Mclaughlin.
This event will be located in the empty Sears Building at Central Mall in Downtown Lawton tomorrow from 10-2 p.m.
Anyone interesting in becoming a vendor or volunteer can contact The Comanche County Health Department by today.
