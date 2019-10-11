Cattle killed in southeast Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - At least four head of cattle were killed Thursday night after an SUV crashed into them.
It happened around 8:30 on Flower Mound Road at the Woodlawn Road intersection.
While EMTs responded to the scene, there’s no word on if anyone suffered any injuries. Our crew on the scene did not see anyone get loaded into an ambulance.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Sheriff’s Department were working to track down the cattle owner.
You can count on us to bring you more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.