City of Lawton officials warn about hazards of grass clippings left in streets

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - City of Lawton officials are warning residents that grass clippings left on the street are not only illegal, but they could leave some people seriously hurt.
“Think about it when you’re throwing this out on the street is this going to effect anybody,” said Kim Mills, Sales Manager at Diamondback Harley-Davidson in Lawton.
Dumping grass clippings in the road after mowing the lawn is more than just an eyesore...
“Grass clippings are mainly made of water," said Mills. "So, when they end up on the roadway they are very very slick. They become like glass or like ice.”
Its a hazard and motorcyclists are often the ones who pay the price.
“A person in a car might not notice it as much because they’re on four wheels, you just spin right over it," said Mills. "Someone on two wheels, it could pull that bike out right from underneath them-- even bicycles. Kids on their bicycles could slip very easily.”
The City of Lawton is also reminding people of the big problems that tiny blades of grass can cause.
“With the mowing season going on there’s something we want people to pay attention to," said William Hines, Neighborhood Services Supervisor for the City of Lawton. "When you’re mowing, please collect the mess because it can cause more problems than people realize.”
“It is dangerous for motorcycle and bicycle riders, it is unsightly, it can clog the storm drains and it is harmful for the environment,” said Cynthia Williams, Environmental Specialist for the City of Lawton.
Because what is in the street will eventually enter a storm drain.
“The streets are part of our drainage system and once it gets into the street, it will go into the storm water system, into the pipes and then it goes directly into our creeks without any type of filtration or treatment,” said Williams.
Leaving grass clippings in the street is also illegal.
“It can result in a fine,” said Hines.
“Between $200 and $1,000 or it could also be criminal fines which could be up to $750 and up to 60 days in jail,” said Williams.
Stormwater Management and Neighborhood Services will be using door hangers to alert residents.
“If we find grass in the street, we will put a notice on their door explaining the violation, and stating the code," said Williams. "It gives them some tips as to what they should be doing instead and why they should be doing it.”
