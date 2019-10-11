First Alert Forecast: Freeze Warning posted for Saturday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A cold, cold night on tap.
It’s finally Friday!! Temperatures will top out today in the 50s across Texoma this afternoon. Winds are still pretty gusty but are expected to calm as the evening progresses. By 7PM tonight we’ll see winds out of the north at 10 to 20mph, between 8PM and 9PM north at 5 to 15mph, before staying clam through the rest of Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures will also fall drastically once the sun sets tonight, 7:04PM. So any Friday night football games, you’ll want to make sure to bundle up and grab those extra layers!! Temperatures will fall from the mid 50s by 5PM, to the lower 50s by 7PM, upper 40s between 8 & 9PM and mid 40s by 10PM tonight.
Tomorrow morning will be another very cold start to the day. There is freeze warning issued for all of central Texoma tomorrow morning from 3AM to 9AM, as temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. If you have any plants that are sensitive to the cold then you may want to cover those up this evening as well as keeping an eye on your pets too! Highs for tomorrow will climb into the mid and upper 60s and overnight nearing 40°.
Sunday will be a great end to the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 70s under sunny skies with lows in the mid 50s.
For the start of next week trending warmer with highs back into the low to mid 80s and we’re tracking another round of rain for mid week.
Have a great weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
