First Alert Forecast: Freeze Warning posted for Saturday morning

It’s finally Friday!! Temperatures will top out today in the 50s across Texoma this afternoon. Winds are still pretty gusty but are expected to calm as the evening progresses. By 7PM tonight we’ll see winds out of the north at 10 to 20mph, between 8PM and 9PM north at 5 to 15mph, before staying clam through the rest of Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures will also fall drastically once the sun sets tonight, 7:04PM. So any Friday night football games, you’ll want to make sure to bundle up and grab those extra layers!! Temperatures will fall from the mid 50s by 5PM, to the lower 50s by 7PM, upper 40s between 8 & 9PM and mid 40s by 10PM tonight.