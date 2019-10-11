LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It is a very cold morning all throughout the viewing area. We are seeing actual temperatures in the 30s and 40s with feel like temperatures in the 20s and 30s. This is due to the winds out of the north at 20-30mph. This is why we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for your Friday morning conditions. As you head out the door make sure to have your winter coat, hat, gloves, and anything else to keep you warm because we will stay on the colder side through most of the morning. Temperatures this afternoon will only warm into the mid to upper 50s under sunny skies.
Tomorrow morning will be another very cold start to the day. There is already a freeze watch issued for all of central Texoma tomorrow morning from 3AM to 9AM, as temperatures are expected to be right around the freezing level. If you have any plants that are sensitive to the cold then you may want to cover those up this evening. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the upper 60s under sunny skies.
Sunday will be a great end to the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 70s under sunny skies.
Next week temperatures look to warm back into the low to mid 80s. Low temperatures will still be in the 50s. A few rain and storm chances return to Texoma Tuesday morning. We are tracking another cool down by mid next week, as temperatures look to fall back into the lower 70s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
