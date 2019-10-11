It is a very cold morning all throughout the viewing area. We are seeing actual temperatures in the 30s and 40s with feel like temperatures in the 20s and 30s. This is due to the winds out of the north at 20-30mph. This is why we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for your Friday morning conditions. As you head out the door make sure to have your winter coat, hat, gloves, and anything else to keep you warm because we will stay on the colder side through most of the morning. Temperatures this afternoon will only warm into the mid to upper 50s under sunny skies.