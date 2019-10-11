Fort Sill military members get LinkedIn advice

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Thursday on Fort SIll, 2018′s LinkedIn top voice helped people perfect their profiles and their job search.
That was put on by USO Pathfinder, a group focused on helping military service members and their spouses find opportunities to transition into civilian life.
Thursday’s event focused on LinkedIn, and how to improve someone’s LinkedIn profile.
One of the people in attendance says it helped him narrow his job focus.
“I think that I’ve been fishing but not really sure what I’m fishing for. You’ve got to use a different line, you’ve got to use different bait, you need to be in a particular location.This event let me know exactly what I’m looking for, where I’m looking and when to look for it," said Sgt. Joe Mobley/Sgt, 77th Army Band.
Michael Quinn was the speaker at the event.
He was LinkedIn’s top voice in 2018 and has a history working in veteran programs and recruiting programs.
