Geronimo community members gather to celebrate the lives of Emma and Kristo Cliburn

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - “You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You make me happy, when skies are grey."
Kindergartners from Geronimo Elementary School sang their hearts out for their fellow classmates who were killed in east Lawton last weekend.
What started out as just a small way for the school to remember and celebrate the lives of their classmates and friends turned into an experience Emma and Kristo’s family said they will never forget.
“The community support has been pouring, it’s like a river," said Levi Easley, Emma and Kristo’s Uncle.
At the vigil in Geronimo, hundreds of community members gathered behind the elementary school to support, honor and celebrate a loss that rocked the entire town.
“We want them to know we love them, and we miss them. We will always remember them, and they will be with our kids in their hearts forever,” said Joyce McCallick, who helped organize the event.
Emma and Kristo’s family arrived at the vigil and were greeted with hugs, handshakes and words of support. They said that example of love helps during the hardest week of their life.
“Across the community, people have reached out. It’s been unbelievable what this community has done for us,” said Easley.
During the vigil, the school showed the family support through a number of ways, including a tree planted in their honor, a song by Emma and Kristo’s fellow kindergarten class and fireworks.
“We believe it was a life worth celebrating, and a big celebration. We chose to have it here on the playground where a lot of these kids have had wonderful memories with Emma and Kristo,” said McCallick.
McCallick said when they learned some of Emma and Kristo’s family would be there, she couldn’t wait to share memories with them.
“It’s nice to be able to share stories with the family, of how we knew Emma and Kristo. The smiles we were fortunate to see everyday, and see our children play with them everyday,” said McCallick.
Geronimo Elementary’s principal and counselor said the news of their deaths impacted the entire student body immediately, and she wanted to make sure the students, and especially their fellow kindergarten classmates know they are supported.
“We had a Mickey and Minnie mouse on each desk, and I spoke to their class. Fortunately five and six year olds don’t understand the reality of death. Right now, it’s like they have moved, they don’t understand they are completely gone forever," said Harrison.
Principal Harrison says the school has offered up extra counseling for any student or staff member who needs it.
Friday night, there will a public viewing for Emma, Kristo and their mom Krystle at the Lawton Ritter Gray funeral home starting at 6 P.M..
On Saturday, their funeral will begin at 11 A.M.at Western Hills Church, then all three will be buried together at Mt. Scott cemetery.
