Great Plains Technology Center’s Surgical Tech Center inviting public to open house

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Great Plains Technology Center’s Surgical Tech Center is inviting the public out to an open house on Monday.
This will be the first time that their open house isn't just open to family and friends of students.
The surgical technology program director says this is a way for people to come out and learn about new technology they have available, such as the DaVinci robot.
“Well we wanted to make the public aware of new technology that is being seen here in southwest Oklahoma," said Ann Tahah, surgical technology program director.
“We’re wanting people to know what we’re doing in the operating room, to take care of their needs so they don’t have to go to Oklahoma City for that care.”
That will be going on from 6 to 9 in the evening on Monday at the Great Plains Technology Center on Lee Boulevard in building 700.
There will be refreshments there as well, and you can also watch the students perform a mock surgery.
