Lawton officials release statement on recent violence

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Friday morning, Lawton Mayor Stan Booker, alongside Lawton Police Chief James Smith and city manager Michael Cleghorn, addressed the recent murders and shootings in the city. The video of the statement was posted to the Lawton Oklahoma City Government Facebook page.
“Our hearts go out to those affected by the recent string of violent events that have occurred in our community. Although they are isolated, non-related incidents, they have caused devastation. They have rightfully raised concern amongst our community members. We are listening and we share your concerns," said Mayor Booker
In one of those murders, a stabbing that took place Thursday morning, Lawton police say they have made an arrest.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.