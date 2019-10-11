Leadership Lawton tours businesses for Economic Development Day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A group of up and coming local leaders were given a behind the scenes look at Lawton and its community.
Thursday was Economic Development Day for the members of Leadership Lawton.
The class took a tour through both the Goodyear and Bar-S plants to get a better understanding of how they operate.
They also heard presentations from Mayor Stan Booker and a panel of Lawton business leaders.
Organizers say they wanted to give the class a broad view of local economic development.
“Economic development is definitely more than just manufacturing, it’s about tourism, education, even grassroots economic development, and here we are at the business development center where they have the incubator, so about starting businesses and things like that," said Christina Woodson, from the Leadership Lawton board of directors.
Woodson believes a better understanding of what's going on in the community will make the class better leaders.
This is Leadership Lawton Class 30, consisting of 17 participants.
