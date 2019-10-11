Man arrested in connection to Thursday homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -UPDATE: TJ Page has been arrested in connection to the homicide of 58 year-old Verlene Murphy.
On October 10, 2019 at approximately 4:30 a.m, officers with the Lawton Police Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of NW Black Mesa on a female who was stabbed.
It’s unknown at this time of what caused the incident.
The scene was blocked off and secured. The Criminal Investigation Division was called out to process the scene and interview possible witnesses.
Be sure to stay with 7News for updates.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.