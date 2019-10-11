Safe Center holds 2nd annual fundraiser Gala

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Safe Center’s 2nd annual Gala had a big turnout Thursday night in Duncan, with people showing their support for victims and survivors of domestic violence.
This is their primary fundraiser that helps the Safe Center provide the services for anyone needing to start over as a result of domestic violence.
Thursday night’s agenda included cocktails, dinner, an award and scholarship recognition and a silent and live auction.
Laura Goldring is the board President for the Safe Center and says the showing of support was overwhelming.
“Domestic violence is such a hard thing for people to talk about. It’s kept in the dark quite a bit and its hard for victims to come forward. Seeing this full room of people just shows us that the support is there and are willing to help, they just need an avenue to give through and we are really thankful for their partnership," said Goldring.
Goldring says if you’d like to help their cause, you can visit their website, http://www.safecenter.info/ and donate.
To volunteer, just call 580-252-5324.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.