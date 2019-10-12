First Alert Forecast: Chilly start to Saturday morning (10/12AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! Brrr... temperatures this morning are CHILLY! We’re seeing mainly mid 30s across the board with a few upper 20sn to low 30s thrown on the map. A freeze warning still remains in place for the rest of this morning because temperatures are flirting with either side of freezing. As the sun begins to rise, 7:37AM, temperatures will still stay cold. By 8AM, nearing 32°, 9AM nearing 38°, 10AM jumping into the mid 40s, around lunchtime nearing the mid 50s and a high today nearing 67°. Winds will remain calm throughout the morning and the early part of the afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll see sunny skies all day under a southwest wind at 10 to 20mph.
Today is also the big day for the Red River Riverarly game down at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. OU vs Texas kicks off at 11AM down in Dallas TX. If you’re up early and making the drive down, it’s looking to be sunny skies the entire way down so make sure to grab the sunglasses before heading out the door. For the start of the game, temperatures will be in the mid 50s, climbing to the lower 60s by halftime and nearing the end of the game seeing temperatures in the mid 60s. Winds will shift from the northeast to the east as the game continues.
For the rest of the weekend and the start of the work week, it’s trending warmer with a slow, gradual warm up. Looking ahead towards Sunday, sunny skies on tap with highs in the upper 70s. Monday mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. We’re tracking another cold front, not nearly as strong as the one we’ve recently experienced, but enough to drop our highs from the lower 80s Tuesday to the lower 70s for Wednesday. With the front we’re tracking scattered showers and storms late Monday into early Tuesday morning.
After the front passes, we’re trending dry Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny skies and we’re back on another warming trend. Winds will be out of the south pulling all the warmth and moisture from the gulf and we’re back nearing the 80s for Thursday & Friday.
Have a great weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
