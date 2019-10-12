First Alert Forecast: Chilly start to Saturday morning (10/12AM)

Today is also the big day for the Red River Riverarly game down at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. OU vs Texas kicks off at 11AM down in Dallas TX. If you’re up early and making the drive down, it’s looking to be sunny skies the entire way down so make sure to grab the sunglasses before heading out the door. For the start of the game, temperatures will be in the mid 50s, climbing to the lower 60s by halftime and nearing the end of the game seeing temperatures in the mid 60s. Winds will shift from the northeast to the east as the game continues.