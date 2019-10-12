First Alert Forecast: Temperatures on the rise once again (10/12 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Brrrr... What a chilly morning it was, waking up! Lawton set a record low of 28° crushing the old record of 34° set back in 1946. This is the third earliest date for a Fall freeze where the record has been October 8th, 2012. Wichita Falls, also set a new record low of 30° beating the old record of 35° set back in 1977. This is the second earliest date for a Fall freeze, the earliest recorded on October 9th, 2000. Both records go back to 1912 & 1923, respectively.
Regardless, the cold temperatures we’re short lived because like we saw today, they rebounded back into the upper 60s for most of Texoma with a few 70s sprinkled in. Overnight Saturday into Sunday lows in the mid 40s. That warming trend does continue for tomorrow. We’re back in a southerly flow, meaning our winds are coming from the south, bringing all that warm & moisture to Texoma. Highs will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s under sunny skies.
The dry stretch continues into Monday as you wake up temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Highs for the day will be in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. We’re tracking a cold front to push through Texoma for Tuesday. Rain chances are low but looking more likely towards the southeastern portions of the viewing area. Highs will be in the lower 80s. It’s not until Wednesday that we really feel the impacts of the front, we’re dropping our highs from the 80s down into the upper 60s and lower 70s!! But once again, that “cold” is very brief as we’re back into the mid 70s for Thursday. We’re keeping an eye out on our next rain maker for the end of next week. Low rain chances for Friday but warming temperatures as Friday & Saturday with highs in the mid and upper 80s.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
