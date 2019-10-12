First Alert Forecast: Temperatures on the rise once again (10/12 PM)

The dry stretch continues into Monday as you wake up temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Highs for the day will be in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. We’re tracking a cold front to push through Texoma for Tuesday. Rain chances are low but looking more likely towards the southeastern portions of the viewing area. Highs will be in the lower 80s. It’s not until Wednesday that we really feel the impacts of the front, we’re dropping our highs from the 80s down into the upper 60s and lower 70s!! But once again, that “cold” is very brief as we’re back into the mid 70s for Thursday. We’re keeping an eye out on our next rain maker for the end of next week. Low rain chances for Friday but warming temperatures as Friday & Saturday with highs in the mid and upper 80s.