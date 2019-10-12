Lawton crash sends one to hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A two-car crash at 17th Street and Lee Boulevard sent someone to a hospital Friday morning.
Lawton police say the driver of a white Ford pick-up heading east on Lee was looking at his phone when he ran a red light, hitting a Chevy impala that was heading south on 17th, turning to go east on Lee.
The truck then hit a light pole, causing it to fall into a parking lot.
The driver of the pickup was cited for failure to pay full time attention while the driver of the impala was taken to a hospital.
The condition of that driver isn’t known.
