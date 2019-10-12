Local groups come together to help Lawton/Fort Sill homeless vets

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Several groups joined forces Friday to help homeless veterans in the Lawton/Fort Sill community. That was the for the annual Veterans Stand Down Day.
At the event, they fed veterans breakfast and lunch, and gave them haircuts, dental exams and eyeglasses.
There were also people there to help them with veterans' benefits and employment assistance.
They also took a survey today to find out how many veterans are homeless in the area.
Officials say this was a chance to help the veterans in Lawton who are without homes.
“We’re a veteran community. we don’t want any veteran to be homeless, so this is the time that we dedicate, especially for them to come in and we can just love on them for a few hours," said Michelle Jones, coordinated entry specialist with Lawton Support Services.
Jones says as far as their survey, they should have an official number next week.
She says their last count was in January, and there were 25.
