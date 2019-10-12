Survivor Outreach Services hosts annual Fort Sill Gold Star family tea party

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Friday, Gold Star families were invited out to an annual tea party on Fort Sill.
Survivor Outreach Services, a group that supports the families of fallen US soldiers, invited those families out.
The program manager for the group says he wanted to honor those families and let them know they are still connected to the military family and Fort Sill.
“We want them to know we haven’t forgotten about them. They also paid a big sacrifice in losing their families members and we just wanted them to know they’re always connected to us and they always will be remembered," James Keith Powers, Survivor Outreach Services program manager.
He says Survivor Outreach Services plans to do more events like this in the future.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.