Temple man convicted for buying gun despite domestic abuse conviction

Okla. (TNN) - Federal jurors have convicted a Temple man who bought a gun despite a domestic abuse conviction.
He also reportedly lied on a background check about his previous conviction.
Benton pleaded guilty in March, only to withdraw it in August, as the government had to prove he knew he owned the gun after the conviction was illegal. But evidence showed that officials had contacted Benton to let him know he was not allowed to own a gun.
Benton was convicted, and sentencing is set for the coming months.
He faces up to 10 years in prison.
